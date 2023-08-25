Manchester United join race for €80m England striker – who has made a huge step towards big move: report

Manchester United have entered the race for a phenomenal England forward to bolster their attack.

The Red Devils have stuttered at the start of the season, with just one goal from their opening two games – from Raphael Varane. Erik ten Hag's side are heavily reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals but the England international has been playing out of position, filling in up front instead of his preferred left-wing berth.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund is currently out injured but is still a prospect for the future for Ten Hag. Now, however, a more experienced option has presented itself.

Rasmus Hojlund is yet to play for Manchester United (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Mail says that Manchester United are among the frontrunners for Brentford's Ivan Toney, along with the likes of north London pair Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

England international Toney is currently banned for gambling charges but according to The Times, Brentford are prepared to cash in on the striker now while there is interest in him. A move feels more likely in January – when the 27-year-old returns to football – but cannot be ruled out before next Friday's summer deadline.

VIDEO: Why Erik Ten Hag's Man United Isn't Working (Yet)

Having signed Toney for just £5 million from Peterborough United, the Bees could sell for 16 times what they paid, having slapped an asking price of £80m on the star's head.

Toney's contract is up in 2025 – and he recently made his biggest statement yet to suggest that a transfer is imminent, switching agency to join CAA Stellar, who have represented the likes of Gareth Bale and Jack Grealish over the years.

Ivan Toney of Brentford is on the radar for several clubs (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Recently, Toney opened up to businessman Steven Bartlett that he has always admired Arsenal and Liverpool on The Diary of a CEO podcast, claiming, “The next club I go to, if I was to move, would be the right club.”

Toney is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €35m.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final weeks of the summer window.

Harry Maguire could be one of seven players on their way out of Old Trafford between now and deadline day. Meanwhile, a World Cup-winning star could be about to join United from another European heavyweight.

The Manchester United season preview looks at why the Red Devils can start to dream of winning the Premier League title again, while all other 91 clubs in the top four tiers of English football are looked at, too.