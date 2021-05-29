Brentford v Swansea live stream: How to watch the Championship play-off final wherever you are in the world

Brentford v Swansea live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 29 May, 3pm BST

Brentford and Swansea face off for a lucrative promotion at Wembley on Saturday, with the Bees aiming to reach the Premier League for the first time in their history.

The two sides finished third and fourth respectively in the Championship standings, with seven points separating them at the end of the campaign.

Brentford came from behind to knock out Bournemouth in the play-off semi-finals, while the Swans battled past Barnsley.

The Bees will be determined to make the most of this opportunity after falling at the final hurdle by losing 2-1 to Fulham at the national stadium last year.

They are yet to reach the top-flight in the Premier League era, and haven’t competed in the top flight of English football since the 1946-47 season.

Swansea, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back up following their relegation in 2017/18.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is likely to be without the injured Christian Norgaard, while Swansea should be able to field the same side that knocked out Barnsley last week.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

