Manchester United legend touts huge Ivan Toney transfer this summer

By
published

Manchester United legend McClair believes his former club need to add more firepower despite Joshua Zirkzee's arrival

Ivan Toney of England during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Potential Manchester United target Ivan Toney (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Brian McClair is demanding his former club dive back into the transfer market this summer to sign a proven Premier League goal-scorer. 

The Red Devils have already added one forward to their squad this summer, following the capture of former Bayern Munich and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but McClair isn't convinced the 23-year-old Dutchman can be a difference maker after scoring 11 Serie A goals last season. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ed McCambridge
Ed McCambridge
Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.