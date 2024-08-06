Ruud van Nistelrooy outlines 'special' Manchester United reunion amid Erik ten Hag replacement claims

Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has admitted he could not turn down the opportunity to return to Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy, 48, spent five years at the Theatre of Dreams as a player, winning one Premier League title and one FA Cup. Having now been installed as Erik ten Hag's new assistant, alongside Rene Hake, ahead of the new season, excitement is building once again.

The Red Devils have already extended the contract of Ten Hag after initially sounding out replacements for him during the summer. Ruud has already experienced time in the dugout with PSV Eindhoven but admitted a reunion with Manchester United was too good an offer to turn down.

WATCH | How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

“It's special to be back, to be fair,” he exclusively told ManUtd.com. “I mean, when United first came in with the opportunity to become assistant manager, it was fantastic.

“I never thought of it, but when it occurred, it was something that I couldn't refuse, with the role that I was going to fill. Of course, then [I was] flying into Manchester, [seeing] Carrington and Old Trafford and town and how much changed and how much is still the same. So it's special. It's very special to be back.”

Some suggestions in the media have been that the Dutchman could step in to replace Ten Hag, should things once again fail to move forward at Old Trafford this season. Ruud's know-how was no more apparent as he explained just what he wishes to achieve during his time at Manchester United and beyond.

“On a collective level, it's important to get the different game phases into the team, what is expected in the pressing or in the build-up or in the mid-block or in all the phases of the game,” he explained when asked about this approach.

“Like clear: what do we want? How do we want the execution to be and how do we translate it into the training pitch? I think we both are aligned with that and also with the manager, of course, and from there on you look to make an influence on individuals or units.

“In the end, when we're on one page, then we are definitely the strongest. That's our aim and it will take time, but I think we had a good start so far.”

Manchester United assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy (Image credit: Getty Images)

