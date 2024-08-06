Manchester United transfer solution could be hijacked by Jose Mourinho: report

Manchester United have addressed their defence and attack so far in the summer transfer window, with a midfield reinforcement believed to be next on their shopping list.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee and centre-back Leny Yoro arrived at Old Trafford last month as the first signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era for a combined £90million fee.

Another ambitious reported target was Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, but the French side are believed to be digging their heels in when it comes to their £50million valuation of the Uruguay international.

Among the other names linked is Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, with The Athletic reporting that the Red Devils have him on their shortlist and have initiated contact with the Norwegian’s representatives.

Burnley are prepared to sell the 26-year-old, who joined the club from Sheffield United last summer for £12million.

But the Red Devils could face competition for Berge from a familiar face in former boss Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese took over Turkish side Fenerbache earlier this summer and according to a report in outlet Sabah, the midfielder has already agreed personal terms with Mourinho’s side.

It adds that Fener are ready to double Berge’s Burnley wage, but a sticking point is a significant gap in the two teams’ valuations for the player. Burnley are said to value Berge at £21.5million, while Fener have offered £12.9million.

Ratcliffe and company will be hoping that the Turkish side are unable to reach an agreement with Championship Burnley which could hand them the opportunity to make their move.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the prospect of Manchester United signing Ugarte appeared remote after the club committed to spending the best part of £100million for Zirkzee and Yoro. Given the club’s missteps in the transfer window in recent seasons, PSR fears are likely to come to play, meaning that significant funds will need to be raised if they are to land a top-tier defensive midfielder.

Berge is valued at €20million by Transfermarkt and would come with plenty of experience in English football, having completed five seasons in the first and second tiers. While he isn’t as flashy as a world class talent like Ugarte, he would be a decent, cheaper alternative.

