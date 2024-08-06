Manchester United transfer solution could be hijacked by Jose Mourinho: report

By
published

Manchester United are looking to sign a central midfielder this summer

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho
Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have addressed their defence and attack so far in the summer transfer window, with a midfield reinforcement believed to be next on their shopping list. 

Striker Joshua Zirkzee and centre-back Leny Yoro arrived at Old Trafford last month as the first signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era for a combined £90million fee. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.