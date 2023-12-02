Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi 'set for new contract' amid interest from Manchester United, Manchester City & Real Madrid

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is set to sign a new contract with the Seagulls amid reported interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The Italian has been hugely successful since replacing Graham Potter in September last year, leading the south-coast club into Europe for the first time in their history and earning praise for his brand of attacking football.

De Zerbi was linked with Chelsea following Potter's sacking at the west London club and with Tottenham after Antonio Conte's exit late last season.

More recently, he has tipped as a possible successor to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and as a target for Real Madrid when Carlo Ancelotti leaves the Spanish side.

Manchester United are also said to be monitoring the Italian's situation amid a mixed run of results for Erik ten Hag, with prospective new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly keen to sack the Dutch manager and bring in the Italian.

But according to Football Insider, Brighton are now ready to offer De Zerbi a new long-term deal to keep him at the Amex for the next few years.

The 44-year-old, who had spells at Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to Brighton, is currently under contract until 2026.

The Seagulls are eighth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

Read more

Adidas Predator 30 limited-edition boots released - after being debuted by Jude Bellingham in Champions League

Quiz! Can you name every stadium to ever host a Premier League game?

The best Premier League kits ever