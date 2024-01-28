Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel leaves door open for Barcelona move after Xavi news

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has left the door open for a possible summer switch to Barcelona following the news that Xavi will be leaving the Catalan club at the end of the season.

Xavi announced his decision to quit the Blaugrana in June after Saturday night's 5-3 defeat to Villarreal at Montjuic and Tuchel is one of the names mentioned as a possible successor.

The former Chelsea manager is currently at Bayern, but is under pressure himself as the Bavarians trail Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and he recently criticised his own players after a 1-0 defeat at home to Werder Bremen.

At an event with Bayern supporters group Red Stars in Heidenheim on Sunday, Tuchel said: "Moving abroad would appeal to me again."

And he added: "Spain has an extraordinary league."

The 50-year-old has already worked in Germany, France and England and his turbulent tenure at Bayern seems unlikely to last too long after he was critcised by the club's honorary president Uli Hoeness in October for remarks made about the club's "thin squad".

On his experience working with Spanish players, Tuchel said on Sunday: "From my perspective, and based on my experience working with Spaniards, they are characterised by a tremendous amount of self-confidence.

"When you speak with Spanish players, I quickly get the sense that you are engaging with the person."

One obstacle is likely to be wages, however, with Barça's current financial troubles meaning they would be unlikely to pay Tuchel's salary. The German reportedly earns between €10 and €12 million annually at Bayern.

More Barcelona stories

Barcelona fans infuriated by presence of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu at Copa del Rey clash vs Barbastro as Catalans limp past fourth-tier side in 3-2 win

Terry Venables dies at 80: Former Barcelona stars recall 'innovator', 'revolutionary' and 'great showman' who 'transformed the team' after Diego Maradona's exit

Messinho: Manchester City & Chelsea tipped to rival Barcelona for Brazilian 'little Messi'