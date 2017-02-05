Brighton snatch draw but still second, Huddersfield beat Leeds in fiery derby

Brighton and Hove Albion missed the chance to top the Championship, despite rescuing a dramatic 3-3 draw in the seventh minute of stoppage time at Brentford on Sunday.

Chris Hughton's side began the weekend at the summit, but Newcastle United seized the initiative with a 1-0 win over Derby County on Saturday.

Brentford were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Jota and Harlee Dean, though, and Lasse Vibe should have give them a three-goal cushion just before the hour mark when David Stockdale saved his penalty.

The Seagulls then punished them through Solly March and Shane Duffy as the match approached the final 10 minutes.

Konstantin Kerschbaumer had seemingly won it for the hosts four minutes into stoppage time with his 18-yard drive, but Tomer Hemed headed in Anthony Knockaert's cross right at the end to secure a point.

The 3-3 draw is the second successive league match in which Brighton have dropped points after losing 3-1 to Huddersfield Town last time out.

But Hemed's desperately late leveller showcased their spirit and belief after initially being 2-0 down, as they continue to look set for promotion to the Premier League.

TEMPERS FLARE AT THE JOHN SMITH'S STADIUM

Huddersfield also left it late at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday, as Michael Hefele steered a deflected cross in one minute from the end to beat Leeds United 2-1 after Chris Wood had initially cancelled out Izzy Brown's opener.

The winner sparked wild scenes of jubilation among the home fans and coach David Wagner joined in the team's celebrations, riling opposing manager Garry Monk and his players in the process.

Huddersfield's winner would have been enough to anger Leeds on its own, but Wagner's decision to run up the touchline and join his joyous players ultimately sparked ugly scenes.

Monk barged into the former United States international as he jogged back to his dugout, provoking a reaction from the Town boss and a mass melee ensued, with most of the players getting involved.

Pontus Jansson, Liam Bridcutt and Elias Kachunga were all booked for their parts in the fracas, while the two managers were dismissed from the touchline as the hosts held on to move above Leeds and into fourth.