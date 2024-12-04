Brighton's 'blueprint' revealed by former player following Fabian Hurzeler's success

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to churn out stars season after season, but how do they do it?

Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and now new head coach Fabian Hurzeler all seem to have found a knack for producing some of the Premier League's best up-and-coming talent. Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Leandro Trossard are just some examples of huge ROI (return on investment) the Seagulls have yielded.

So what is the secret behind their constant flow of not only player success stories but also in the dugout, having now fluttered with Europe and on track for another remarkable top-flight campaign?

Matthew Upson played for Brighton from 2013 to 2014 (Image credit: Sky Sports)

Former defender Matthew Upson has recently revealed all, having spent a year with the Seagulls from 2013 to 2014. The now 45-year-old works as a co-commentator for the BBC but insisted that strategic planning is the way Brighton continues to see success both on and off the pitch.

"I think they integrate two really important factors - their algorithms and their scouting network," he told the Seaman Says Podcast, sponsored by Betway. "Instead of the scouts narrowing it down to players they watch, it's almost like they do that with the numbers and then they’ve got a really good scouting system that goes and watches detail of players and managers.

Matthew Upson in action for Brighton in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s the managers you have to look back at and go wow, look what they’ve done with the head coaches: Potter, De Zerbi, this guy (Fabian Hürzeler) isn’t doing bad. They’re tracking managers big time and they’ll be tracking one now knowing that this guy might be gone in 12 months.

"They’re very, very organised. That’s part of the attraction for the coach, you’re getting a constant flow of good talent, that’s young. You get a chance to develop them and that’s the blueprint of the club, it's not based on winning trophies.

"But its hugely rewarding and enjoyable. Having said that, they should have made the FA cup final the season before last. They went to a penalty shoot out and lost to (Manchester) United in the semi-final and they were the better team.

"They should have made that final so you’re always looking at the League (Carabao) cup, FA Cup. I’m not saying they can’t win a trophy, but the club is well run."

In FourFourTwo's view, Upson is right to point to Brighton's success over the last few years, especially given the amount of money they have made from selling on players in the transfer market — hats off to you, Tony Bloom.

The Seagulls are back in Premier League action on Thursday as they host Fulham at the Amex Stadium, in a round of fixtures on Amazon Prime.