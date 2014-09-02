Broadcast deals fuel record-breaking window

Estimated spending in the transfer window – which shut on Monday – for Premier League clubs exceeded £830 million, smashing the previous mark set last year.

Manchester United broke the English transfer record when paying £59.7m for Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria in the headline deal.

But the likes of Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Diego Costa (Chelsea), Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City) and Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) all moved to the Premier League in deals worth £30m or more.

In a desperate bid to return to former glories, Manchester United were the biggest spenders, outlaying a reported sum of £150m, and Dan Jones – partner in Deloitte's sports business group – believes a new TV rights deal and the World Cup are why clubs have splashed the cash so significantly.

"This summer transfer window has again been one of records with Premier League clubs spending more than in any previous transfer window," Jones said.

"Gross spending of £835m by clubs across the league has broken the record set last summer by over £200m.

"In a summer where the world’s best players were on show at the World Cup we have again seen how Premier League clubs are able to successfully compete on a global stage in terms of attracting talent.

"We continue to see the increased resources that Premier League clubs enjoy, as a result of improved broadcast deals, translate into investment in players.

"Last season the average Premier League club received over £25m more in central broadcast distributions than they did in 2012/13, which has helped fuel a new record spend this summer.

"With Premier League clubs in a stronger position to afford increased transfer and player costs than ever before, the key challenge remains pursuing their ambitions responsibly.

"Regulations are now in place at both a league and continental level encouraging clubs to balance their costs with revenue.

"We hope that while increased revenues continue to allow the league to attract top players, they will also result in a more profitable picture across the league in the years to come."