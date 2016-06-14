Brozovic wants Inter stay

Marcelo Brozovic has stressed that he is keen to stay at Inter amid reports linking him with a move away from the Serie A side.

The Croatia international joined from Dinamo Zagreb on an initial two-year loan deal in January 2015, with a conditional obligation to buy the 23-year-old.

Brozovic has since developed into an important first-team member at Inter, but his agent recently suggested the versatile midfielder could be on the move if they do not offer him an improved deal.

Clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal are credited with an interest in the midfielder, who - despite that speculation - would prefer to remain at San Siro.

"Do I want to stay at Inter? That is definitely my intention," Brozovic told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But to be honest, I don't know what the club's plans look like at the moment."