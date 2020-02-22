Bruno Fernandes says Cristiano Ronaldo's exploits at Old Trafford persuaded him to join Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes says he joined Manchester United in part because of Cristiano Ronaldo's exploits at the club.

Ronaldo, who is widely acknowledged as Portugal's greatest ever player, won three Premier League titles and a Champions League at Old Trafford.

And Fernandes, who moved to Manchester from Sporting CP in January, has admitted that it was a "childhood dream" of his to one day play for the Red Devils.

"I'm a Cristiano Ronaldo fan and he's a player I've always followed," he told Sky Sports.

"When Cristiano burst on to the scene here in Manchester, he spent a good chunk of his early career here and enjoyed so much success.

"That's why it was a dream of mine to play for Manchester United and I'm very pleased to be here because it's a childhood dream come true.

"I think any player who joins Manchester United wants to win everything; I want to win every competition that Manchester United compete in.

"I'm an ambitious player who wants success and I want to win every game in every competition we're in.

"I didn't speak to [Ronaldo] before coming but did after my arrival.

"I know some people asked Cristiano what he thought of me and what I was like as a player and a person.

"I know he spoke highly of me and gave me a good reference, so I sent him a message after to thank him for his kind words.

"Pressure always has to be present in our day-to-day and we have to be under pressure to improve every day.

"I'm a person who demands a lot from myself and always want more and to do better. "That's why, regardless of the transfer fee, I wanted to keep improving and be a better player."

United, who are currently three points adrift of the top four, host Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

