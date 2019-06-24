Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to move quickly to sign key target
By Greg Lea
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Ed Woodward to move quickly in the club's pursuit of midfielder Bruno Fernandes, write Record.
Solskjaer is plotting a squad overhaul at Old Trafford after United's failure to qualify for the Champions League last season.
The Norweigan has identified Fernandes, who scored 32 goals for Sporting CP in 2018/19, as one of his key targets.
And he has now called on Woodward, the man in charge of United's transfer dealings, to wrap up the transfer before pre-season begins on July 1.
However, the executive vice-chairman reportedly has reservations about paying Sporting's £62m asking price.
Tottenham have also been linked with the Portugal international, who helped his country win the UEFA Nations League earlier this month.
