Manchester United receive Bruno Fernandes boost as Sporting CP plan sale to help clear debt

Manchester United could renew their interest in Bruno Fernandes in January after reports in Portugal claimed that Sporting CP are keen to sell the midfielder in order to clear mounting debts.

United were heavily linked with a move for Fernandes in the summer, with Tottenham and Real Madrid also said to have expressed an interest.

Spurs reportedly failed to meet Sporting's asking price, scuppering a move to north London.

Mauricio Pochettino's side brought in fellow midfielders Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele before the Premier League's transfer deadline, and are therefore unlikely to return for Fernandes in January.

And that could leave the path clear for United to take advantage of Sporting's financial difficulties.

The Portuguese giants have debts of around £57m, and according to O Jogo they are prepared to sell their star man in order to balance the books.

Sporting have duly set an asking price of £65m for the attacking midfielder, who scored a remarkable 31 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions last term.

Fernandes has picked up where he left off this season, finding the net nine times in his opening 17 club games of 2019/20.

He was also in target for Portugal in their recent victory over Luxembourg, as the holders booked their spot at Euro 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given money to spend when the transfer window reopens in the New Year, with United currently nine points behind Manchester City in fourth place.

Solskjaer is likely to target midfield reinforcements, particularly after the Red Devils failed to replace Ander Herrera at the end of last season.

And although Fernandes was thought to prefer a switch to Tottenham in the summer, it is unlikely that he would turn down the chance to move to Old Trafford.

United travel to Bramall Lane to take on high-flying Sheffield United on Sunday.

