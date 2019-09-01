Bruno Fernandes claims he agreed to join Tottenham - but the move collapsed for this reason

Bruno Fernandes has claimed he agreed to join Tottenham this summer, only for Sporting CP to veto the move.

The Portugal international was linked with both Spurs and Manchester United before the English transfer window closed in early August.

And Fernandes says he was keen to move to north London but Tottenham did not meet Sporting's £63.4m asking price.

"As you all know, Tottenham made a lot of proposals for me. Everything was right with me - or practically should be," the midfielder told GQ.

"I never made any big demands, my manager was always dealing with the financials. It was and is my goal to play in England, Sporting you know that, everyone knows that, and there were conditions for things to be done. But Sporting understood that the value was not enough and I have to respect the decision.

"Any player has to be motivated to stay in a club like Sporting, a great club that strives for great goals. It would leave Sporting on the day, that my goals were not compatible with those of the club, but they are still.

"Having a dream of playing in England did not prevent continuity at Sporting. Sporting made the decision not sell me also because they believed in my worth and for believe that the values that were offered were not enough.

"I have to be flattered that Sporting does not accept values that for them are low and for me it has to be proud of the club to think I'm worth more."

