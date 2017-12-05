Buffon missing Juventus' Champions League clash
Juventus are without Gianluigi Buffon for the game against Olympiacos - but Miralem Pjanic is fit enough to sit on the bench.
Wojciech Szczesny makes his Champions League debut for Juventus against Olympiacos after Gianluigi Buffon failed to recover from a calf injury in time to play in the pivotal Group D clash.
The absence of veteran goalkeeper Buffon is a blow for the Italian side, particularly as they are also without defender Giorgio Chiellini for the game in Greece.
However, Miralem Pjanic - who was doubtful due to a muscle strain - is fit enough to take a seat on Juve's bench.
Szczesny has yet to feature in Europe this season but has played five times in Serie A, with his most recent appearance coming in the 3-2 loss to Sampdoria on November 19.
Head coach Massimiliano Allegri is able to name Mario Mandzukic as a substitute, with the forward back again after missing last Friday's 1-0 win away at Napoli.
Gonzalo Higuain starts up front as Juve look to secure a victory over the Greek champions that will see them qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.
Anything but a win, though, and Sporting CP - who travel to Camp Nou to face Barcelona - could climb above them to take second place.
Juventus XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; HiguainSubs: Pinsoglio, Rugani, Asamoah, Pjanic, Marchisio, Bernardeschi, MandzukicDecember 5, 2017
