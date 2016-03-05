Bundesliga Review: Bayern, Dortmund draw as Pizarro reaches Bremen century

Bayern Munich remain five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after a 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park.

Roman Burki made a good save to deny Douglas Costa before tipping Arturo Vidal's effort onto the crossbar as Pep Guardiola's side failed to capitalise on a number of opportunities to snatch a win in a game short on real quality.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came close for the home side but, with nine matches to play, Dortmund's hopes of hauling in the champions at the top look slim.

Schalke leapfrogged Borussia Monchengladbach into the Champions League places after a 3-1 victory away to Cologne.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar opened the scoring from the penalty spot after two minutes and Max Meyer doubled the lead midway through the first half.

Leonardo Bittencourt pulled one back but Franco Di Santo struck 14 minutes from time to seal the three points which carry Schalke into fourth, after Gladbach were beaten 2-1 by Wolfsburg thanks to two goals in three first-half minutes from Julian Draxler and Max Kruse.

Bayer Leverkusen produced a remarkable comeback to rescue a point against Augsburg after a Koo Ja-cheol hat-trick put the home side 3-0 up inside the first hour.

Karim Bellarabi pulled one back before Paul Verhaegh's 80th-minute own goal, and Hakan Calhanoglu made it 3-3 from the penalty spot in injury time after Jeffrey Gouweleeuw was sent off for blocking Admir Mehmedi's goalbound shot with his arm.

Werder Bremen took a big step towards survival with a 4-1 victory over bottom-club Hannover, in which Claudio Pizarro scored his 100th league goal for the club.

Fin Bartels opened the scoring before Pizarro's fine strike, and second-half goals from Theodor Gebre Selassie and Zlatko Junuzovic saw Bremen pick up their first home league win since August and move three points clear of the drop, despite Kenan Karaman's goal for the visitors.

Hoffenheim remain second from bottom after a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Stuttgart, in which defender Georg Niedermeier scored twice, while third bottom Eintracht Frankfurt failed to climb above Darmstadt after being held 1-1 by Ingolstadt, who had Pascal Gross sent off.