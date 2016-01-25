Busquets and Turan miss Barcelona training
Sergio Busquets and Arda Turan could miss Barcelona's Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday due to illness.
Barcelona may have to do without Sergio Busquets and Arda Turan in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final with Athletic Bilbao after the duo missed Monday's training session due to illness.
Busquets and Turan both started Saturday's 2-1 La Liga victory at Malaga, but are doubtful for Wednesday's clash at Camp Nou.
Barca won last week's first leg 2-1 at San Mames as they continue their quest to retain the Copa, which they won last season by beating Bilbao in the final.
