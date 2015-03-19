Busquets in contention for Clasico return

The Spain international has sat out Barca's last three matches in all competitions after suffering an ankle injury in their Copa del Rey win over Villarreal on March 4.

Busquets missed Wednesday's UEFA Champions League victory over Manchester City, but has handed coach Luis Enrique a boost ahead of this weekend's crucial Clasico clash at Camp Nou.

However, Neymar - who played the full 90 minutes against City - trained alone on Thursday.

The Brazil star receieved a hefty kick from Samir Nasri in the first half of Barca's 1-0 win.