Buttner ready to fight for Man United place
Alexander Buttner has revealed that he is set to stay at Manchester United after David Moyes insisted that he is part of his plans.
United had been linked with a move for Everton's Leighton Baines and had that materialised, Buttner would have found himself third choice for the left-back slot.
However, Moyes' pursuit of Baines ended after the two clubs were unable to agree a fee for his services, leaving only Patrice Evra ahead of the 24-year-old.
Buttner explained that his manager had reassured him that he was still in his thoughts, and revealed that talks over a new contract are to begin soon.
"Last Wednesday I had a good meeting with our manager David Moyes," he told De Telegraaf. "He told me that I will play enough this year at Manchester United.
"He absolutely didn't want to let me go. He sees me as a full United player.
"The club now want to talk about a new deal. That shows a lot of appreciation."
Since his arrival from Vitesse, Buttner has only made five league appearances for United, and has yet to feature under Moyes this season.
