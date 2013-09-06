Buttner ready to fight for Man United place

United had been linked with a move for Everton's Leighton Baines and had that materialised, Buttner would have found himself third choice for the left-back slot.

However, Moyes' pursuit of Baines ended after the two clubs were unable to agree a fee for his services, leaving only Patrice Evra ahead of the 24-year-old.

Buttner explained that his manager had reassured him that he was still in his thoughts, and revealed that talks over a new contract are to begin soon.

"Last Wednesday I had a good meeting with our manager David Moyes," he told De Telegraaf. "He told me that I will play enough this year at Manchester United.

"He absolutely didn't want to let me go. He sees me as a full United player.

"The club now want to talk about a new deal. That shows a lot of appreciation."

Since his arrival from Vitesse, Buttner has only made five league appearances for United, and has yet to feature under Moyes this season.