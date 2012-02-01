Cabaye hit with three-match suspension

The Frenchman was charged with violent conduct after catching Brighton and Hove Albion defender Adam El-Abd in the face with his boot during the Magpies' FA Cup defeat to the Championship outfit last weekend.

The 26-year-old will now miss Wednesday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers coupled with the Premier League encounters against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

"At a Regulatory Commission hearing, Newcastle United

midfielder Yohan Cabaye was given a three-match suspension for violent conduct," read a statement on the FA's official website.

"Cabaye was charged following an incident in Newcastle's

FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday 28 January.

"The suspension will commence with immediate effect."



ByBen McAleer