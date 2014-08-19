Cabella: I have more to offer with Newcastle

Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by defending champions Manchester City at St James' Park but new recruit Cabella, who joined from Montpellier last month, posed a constant threat throughout the club's league opener.

Cabella's debut earned praise from manager Alan Pardew, who compared the France international to City stars Samir Nasri and David Silva.

And while the 24-year-old was satisfied with his performance, he insisted there was still more to come.

"I performed relatively well against Manchester City, so I'm reasonably happy," said Cabella.

"Perhaps I could have been more efficient to get a goal or an assist, that's what I like to do.

"But I was decent enough in the way I played, so I am satisfied. I was certainly not unhappy with my performance.

"Yet I know I can certainly build on it and I'm sure I will have more to offer in future weeks for Newcastle."

Cabella added: "For me, I now know what to expect from this league because I have played against the best team already.

"I just have to keep performing, to get better and to get more used to the Premier League.

"Manchester City was a big test for me and for the team and I think that it went well, even if we lost. I have learned a lot."