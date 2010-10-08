Cahill called up for crocked Jagielka
LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - England called up Bolton Wanderers defender Gary Cahill to replace the injured Phil Jagielka on Friday as Fabio Capello's squad began their preparations for Tuesday's Euro 2012 Group G qualifier against Montenegro.
Everton's Jagielka, 28, had trained with the squad in the morning but returned to his Premier League club for treatment after a scan showed he had damaged his hamstring.
The FA said in a statement on their website that 24-year-old Cahill, who made his only England appearance against Bulgaria last month, had been brought into the squad.
