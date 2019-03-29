Chelsea forward determined to leave club this summer – report

Callum Hudson-Odoi is determined to leave Chelsea this summer, according to ESPN.

Reports on Thursday suggested that the Blues were prepared to offer the winger a new £100,000-a-week deal to convince him to stay.

Chelsea are reluctant to sell any of their first-team players due to a two-window transfer ban they incurred by breaking FIFA regulations on the signing of under-18 players.

Nevertheless, Hudson-Odoi – whose current contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2020 – has concluded that his future is best served elsewhere.

Bayern Munich made multiple bids for the England international in January, but Chelsea refused to sell in the middle of the season.

Hudson-Odoi, who is yet to start a Premier League match, remains frustrated by his lack of game time in west London and is keen to seal a move away ahead of next term.

Chelsea meet Cardiff on Sunday as they attempt to climb back into the top four of the Premier League.

LIST The 50 worst players in Premier League history