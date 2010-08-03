Cameroon name newlook squad

The squad was named by former goalkeeper and deputy national coach Jacques Songo'o but the Cameroon football association (FECAFOOT) said a new coach would be named shortly.

"We should have a new coach latest Monday next week," FECAFOOT spokesman Martin Etonge said on Tuesday.

Former captain Rigobert Song retired from international football on Sunday after playing for Cameroon 137 times.

"I took the decision to give up international football even before the World Cup in South Africa because it is good to leave things before they leave you," Song said.

"I have decided to stop playing for the national team because I think I have put in all I have... I am leaving the national team with pride," he added.

Cameroon failed to earn a point at the World Cup in South Africa and coach Paul Le Guen quit after the tournament.

Goalkeepers Carlos Kameni and Souleymanou Hamidou, veteran defender Geremi Njitap, midfielders Alexandre Song, Landry Nguemo and Achille Emana, and strikers Achille Webo and Mohamadou Idrissou were also left out.

Stephane Bikey, Henri Bedimo, Marcel Ndjeng, Patrick Tignyemb and Jacques Zoua, who missed the South African expedition, returned to the squad.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook