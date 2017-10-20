Can committed to Liverpool despite contract impasse

Emre Can has dismissed suggestions that uncertainty over his Liverpool future will affect his performances on the pitch.

Germany midfielder Can's contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season, with terms on an extension seemingly no closer to being agreed.

Serie A champions Juventus have been credited with an interest in Can, who has played in all but three of Liverpool's fixtures this season, while Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said of the situation in August: "Do I think it is too cool that we didn't fix it so far? No, to be honest."

But the 23-year-old maintains he is happy at Anfield for the time being, and suggested he does not anticipate a dip in form as his contract winds down.

"I made forward steps in my three years here,' he told the Times. "It is my fourth season now in Liverpool and I played a lot of games. I am really enjoying being here. It is a great club.

"Of course I can play better sometimes, I know that, but I think my development has been good so far. I try to be better and I train hard for that.

"Why should my commitment be any different? I have a contract playing for the club, I earn my money here and I love to play for Liverpool.

"I don't think about setbacks, or injury, when I am going out on the pitch. I only think about how I am going to help my team. That [injury] can always happen, but on the pitch I only think about how we can win the game."