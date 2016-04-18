Can remaining optimistic over Euro 2016 chances

Emre Can is optimistic he can recover from injury in time to represent Germany at the upcoming Euro 2016 tournament in France.

Scans revealed Can suffered ligament damage in his ankle during Liverpool's 4-3 win over Borussia Dortmund in their Europa League quarter-final return leg at Anfield.

The midfielder was ruled out between four and six weeks but insists he is confident he can return to fitness in time for the Euros.

"I am a fighter and won't let anything get me down," Can told Sport-Informations-Dienst.

"I will give everything to try and be fit in time for the Euros and I am optimistic about achieving my goal."

The 22-year-old said he feels comfortable to play in any position and will not go just to be a squad player.

"If I can be at the European Championships I will not go there to sit down on the bench, and I will give anything to play.

"Therefore I would play in any position. Full-back, left-back ... I'll go in goals if need be since I have no claims."