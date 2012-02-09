Capello thanks England players, fans and FA
By app
Fabio Capello issued a statement on Thursday following his resignation as England manager on Wednesday.
"I would like to thank all players, staff and Football Association for the professionalism they have shown during my years as manager of the English National Team," the Italian said.
"A very special thanks to all the supporter: they've always supported the team and me in our job.
"I wish all of them every success in achieving all their sporting goals."
