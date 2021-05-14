Carla Ward to step down as Birmingham boss at the end of the season

Birmingham manager Carla Ward has resigned from the role and will leave the club at the end of the season.

Ward took over in August last year and secured her side’s place in next season’s Women’s Super League, despite having the smallest budget in the division.

Ward said: “When I walked through the door last August, with the opportunity to manage in the BFAWSL for the first time, I couldn’t have predicted what the next year would look like. It’s been some journey and one I’m immensely proud of.

“I’ve been so fortunate to work with a group of players who have delivered every single day, taught me so much and are a credit to the Club and the BFAWSL.

“This year will live with me forever, from our first league win at Reading, to reaching the FA Cup semi-final and the late goals that secured our safety.

“All fantastic memories that have been made possible by this unbelievable group of players, and ultimately we achieved what many people said we couldn’t.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity and I leave this Football Club a better person and a better leader.”

Ward will see out the season as manager and will be in the dugout for her side’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Southampton on Sunday.