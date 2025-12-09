When will Laura Woods be back on screen? Details follow the presenter’s collapse live on TV

Laura Woods collapsed live on air while presenting for ITV

Laura Woods’ return to our screens has now been confirmed, following her collapse live on TV.

The presenter was hosting ITV’s coverage of the friendly between England and Ghana during the women’s international break at the start of December when the incident happened.

She was appearing alongside pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante during the pre-match build-up, when she dropped towards the floor but was caught by her colleagues.

When will Laura Woods be back presenting?

Woods' next outing is for TNT Sports, in their coverage of Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seconds after she fainted, ITV’s broadcast cut away and headed straight to a commercial break while they attended to Woods.

She was then taken off air, with stand-in presenter Katie Shanahan confirming that Woods had taken ill and was being treated.

All of us at talkSPORT send our best wishes to Laura Woods. Get well soon, Woodsy.

“Gosh that was a bit weird,” Woods later said via her own Instagram account. “Sorry to worry everyone, im ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said its probably a virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration.

“I’m really embarrassed that happened on tv, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight.

“And to Wright and Neets for catching me and sorry again.”

Following a week of recovery, however, the national favourite is now set to return to screens, resuming presenting duties with TNT Sports’ broadcast of Real Madrid against Manchester City.

She’ll be joined by a star-studded line-up of Steven Gerrard, Joleon Lescott and Steve McManaman for the Madrid-based match, with Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist on commentary.