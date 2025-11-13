Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could make shock retirement: report

Pep Guardiola is in his 10th season at City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is considering his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Since his arrival in 2016, Manchester City have won six league titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League under Guardiola, along with a UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and three Community Shields to boot.

But the Catalan, ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever, may well be in his final campaign on Eastlands, despite his contract lasting until 2027.

Sources say Pep Guardiola's Manchester City tenure could be about to end

Get Manchester City tickets at Seat Unique <p>Manchester City's hospitality provides Level 2 South West Corner seating and access to the exclusive Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar. Guests can enjoy premium food and bar options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, and a matchday programme. Car parking (one per four guests) is also included, adding convenience to this enhanced match experience. Manchester City's hospitality provides Level 2 South West Corner seating and access to the exclusive Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar. Guests can enjoy premium food and bar options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, and a matchday programme. Car parking (one per four guests) is also included, adding convenience to this enhanced match experience.

Last season, Guardiola extended his contract at City by another two years, explaining in his statement that he has “everything a manager could ever wish for” at the Sky Blues.

Over the past 18 months, however, the club have been going through a major transition, with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager suffering only his second season without a trophy last term.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Key ally Txiki Begiristain left City last season, too, with the club seemingly heading in a new direction with their recruitment, and now it appears as if Guardiola is having second thoughts about seeing out his current contract.

According to The Times, some close to Guardiola believe he could leave at the end of the current season, as a decade in charge is a “logical” step in his career.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's more, speaking to ESPN Brasil earlier this year, the 54-year-old said that retirement could well be on the cards for him when he leaves English football.

"After my contract with City, I'm going to stop,” Guardiola said. “I am sure. I don't know if I'm going to retire, but I'm going to take a break.”

Fichajes have linked the likes of Vincent Kompany, Roberto De Zerbi and Andoni Iraola with the position at City, while FourFourTwo understands that Eddie Howe was previously an option years ago.

Vincent Kompany is a contender to assume control at City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guardiola was said to be wanted by the FA to take over from Gareth Southgate, and with Thomas Tuchel only on a short-term deal until the World Cup, he may well be under consideration once more.

Manchester City return to Premier League action when they travel to Newcastle United after the international break.