Manchester City report: Pep Guardiola QUIT claims reaffirmed, with future 'rest' cited

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been told he should seek pastures new before it is too late.

Guardiola, 54, has won countless honours during his time in England, which includes six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League.

But it is a former colleague and friend who has rather boldly suggested the former Barcelona boss should look for a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola told he should walk out on Manchester City

Guardiola's current deal in England doesn't expire until 2027, and by that point, it is unknown whether the Spaniard will wish to seek a new opportunity or walk away from management like Jurgen Klopp has done most recently.

Close friend Carles Planchart, who left Manchester City last season, believes Guardiola should move on and seek pastures new, whilst also delivering a further bold claim.

"It's a personal decision he'll have to make," said Planchart when asked if this could be Pep's last season at City.

"I think a project should last five or six years, no more. But not for him, for everyone. Afterward, you have to regenerate. As a friend, I would tell him to look for a new project because he still has a long way to go."

Guardiola has remained coy on what will come next with his contract ticking down in Manchester, especially given some expected the long-serving Manchester City boss to walk away last year.

"I have two more years, maybe I'll extend two more years," said Guardiola when asked about what will come next recently. "So the question is when I will stop in this year or in two years, or in four years, I will take a break. But now I feel fine, I would say.

"The Manchester City team is giving me good vibes, starting from the [Club] World Cup in the United States. There we created something, I saw something that I liked, that we missed last season.

"The training sessions, the body language, the details, arriving on time, the backwards, how we defend throw-ins, stupid things that you realise the team is there! And that will help us to be, I think, more consistent than last season."