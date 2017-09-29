Carlo is the best – Beckham backs Ancelotti after Bayern Munich sacking

David Beckham considers Carlo Ancelotti "the best" and insisted the veteran head coach will bounce back after being sacked by Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti received his marching orders on Thursday after a 3-0 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain proved the last straw amid a difficult start to 2017-18 for the Bundesliga champions.

Beckham developed a close blond with the 58-year-old when they worked together for both PSG and AC Milan, with the ex-England international having no doubt his former boss will be back on his feet soon.

"I love Carlo – Carlo is the best for me," Beckham told reporters.

"He is one of the most incredible managers and people, one of the most successful managers in football, so he will be OK."

Beckham was speaking in Milan at an event for sponsors adidas and was delighted to return to the city where he played across two spells in 2009 and 2010.

Asked for his memories of playing in red and black, Beckham said: "Obviously playing for one of the best teams in the world and just the people.

"The people in Milan and even everywhere I travelled with the team, everywhere in Italy, was incredible. The fans – unbelievable. It's just nice to be back, because I spent much time here since I left so it's nice to be back and to feel part of the team again."

Beckham hopes Milan are closing in on success after a lavish transfer-window spending spree followed their change in ownership.

"There are always changes in clubs around the world and Milan we were so successful for so many years," he said.

"Obviously when there are changes everything changes – there is now a new owner, manager, players, but the fans are the same, they still want passion, they still want success and hopefully they are going to get success.

"It's always been a place where I have been welcomed. I always feel at home in Milan, so it's a special place and it's special to come back. I love Milan, it has been a long time."