Carroll could join West Ham new boys for Newcastle visit

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is hopeful Andy Carroll can make his return alongside the club's newest recruits when his side face Newcastle United on Monday.

Bilic's men have had an inconsistent start to the season - going down at home to Bournemouth and Leicester City while picking up impressive away wins at Arsenal and Liverpool.

New signings such as Dimitri Payet and Manuel Lanzini had already impressed prior to West Ham bringing in Alex Song, Victor Moses, Michael Antonio and Nikica Jelavic on deadline day.

The quartet could all feature at Upton Park on Monday, as could long-term injury absentee Carrol against his boyhood club.

Asked about the club's deadline-day recruitment, Bilic said: "[I am] very pleased. It's all on paper of course and now the guys who have come have to prove themselves.

"But I think we did really well, we got what we wanted and the first week of training has been really positive.

"I think they are going to do really well for us, because they have quality, they have the energy and are very motivated.

"They have joined a team that is already good and they have come here to give us extra quality."

Carroll has not played since February due to knee surgery, having seen his time with West Ham plagued by injury.

"We've changed a bit with his rehabilitation this time," added Bilic.

"A few times before, straight after the injury when he was okay he trained for a few days with the team and then played straight away.

"Then, because of his stature, size and everything, especially with the brave way he plays, another injury would come.

"This time we've made six weeks of let's call it pre-season, and he looks very good in training. Is he in contention? Probably."