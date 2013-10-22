Carroll happy with his injury progress

The 24-year-old, who signed from Liverpool in June after a successful loan spell, has been unable to feature in the new campaign due to the heel injury he sustained on the final day of last season.

He has spent the last few weeks at a specialist clinic in Belgium, working with therapist Lieven Maesschalck to address the complaint.

And after returning to Upton Park to watch his team in their 3-1 loss to Manchester City last Saturday, he is confident that it will not be too long until he can join them.

"I thought we played well and there were a few balls coming into the box that I thought I could get on the end of if I'd been playing," he told the club's official website.

"We played well but it wasn't to be and obviously I'd like to have been out there getting my head on the end of them.

"I'm doing well over in Belgium and I'm enjoying working out there with Lieven and it's going great.

"I am working hard every day and if I keep doing that then it shouldn't be too much longer.

"I've kicked on a bit from when I first went over there (three weeks ago). I was in a boot and on crutches but it's obviously feeling a lot better and I'm starting to do heavier work, rather than just balancing."