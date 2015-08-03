Cartabia excited by Deportivo loan
Deportivo La Coruna have completed the loan signing of Valencia youngster Federico Cartabia on a season-long loan deal.
Federico Cartabia is hoping to make a big impression at Deportivo La Coruna after agreeing a season-long loan switch from Valencia.
Midfielder Cartabia spent the previous campaign at Cordoba, making 30 appearances as the club suffered relegation from La Liga.
With a host of new arrivals at Valencia during the close-season, Cartabia has again been sent out on loan, with Depor confirming his arrival on Monday.
"I was told [by Valencia boss Nuno Espirito Santo and former Cordoba coach Miroslav Djukic] that Depor is an extraordinary club," he said.
"It is a good project, and I will try to do the best I can to help the team."
