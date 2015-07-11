Casillas leaves Real for Porto

Legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has ended a glittering stint at the Santiago Bernabeu by moving to Porto.

Casillas departs Real having amassed 723 appearances since making his debut away to Athletic Bilbao in 1999, and is expected to be replaced in Rafael Benitez's side by Manchester United keeper David de Gea.

The 34-year-old has won everything before him in a 15-year career on domestic and international fronts with Real and Spain, listing five La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions Leagues among two European Championships and a 2010 World Cup triumph.

However, the closing chapters of Casillas' Real career have not been quite as storied.

Dropped by Jose Mourinho in January 2013, Casillas initially failed to win his place back under Carlo Ancelotti before finally ousting Diego Lopez for the 2014-15 season as his rival was sold to Milan.

His best form has been judged well behind him though, with errors seeping into his game at an increasing rate, including in the 2014 Champions League final to give Atletico Madrid a lead they only relinquished late on in normal time before Real were triumphant in the additional periods.

Casillas leaves Real on the back of a season that saw the club crowned Club World Cup champions, but ultimately ended in disappointment as great rivals Barcelona sealed a Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble.