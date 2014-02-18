Cavani closing in on PSG return from injury

The Uruguay striker suffered the problem during PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux at the end of January and will miss their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the good news for Laurent Blanc's side is that the 27-year-old is recovering well from the injury and has been given the green light to resume first-team training soon.

"Edinson got injured against Bordeaux, so that is now 15 days he is in the treatment room," club doctor Eric Rolland told the club's official website.

"It is a muscle injury that affects his hamstrings. There are several types of hamstring injuries, but we quickly realised that it would take at least three weeks to consider a return to action.

"He will therefore now be able to resume normal physical work.

"Currently we are in the time that we set (for his recovery)."

Rolland also confirmed that Christophe Jallet has taken part in light training after recovering from a hernia, while Zoumana Camara has been ruled out of the league clash with Toulouse on Sunday with a calf injury.

All three players are expected to be fit for PSG's clash with Marseille at the Parc des Princes on March 2.