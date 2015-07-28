Cavani hit with two-match Uruguay ban

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has been hit with a two-match competitive ban for his sending off against Chile in the Copa America, while head coach Oscar Tabarez has also been sanctioned.

Cavani was sent off for raising a hand to Gonzalo Jara during a fractious quarter-final tie last month, after the Chile defender poked the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the backside.

Tabarez was sent to the stands after disputing a red card for Jorge Fucile in the same fixture, which Uruguay lost 1-0.

The Uruguayan Football Association has now confirmed that Cavani will miss qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup against Bolivia and Colombia in October.

CONMEBOL has also handed out a three-match ban to Tabarez for his indiscretion.

It marks a further blow for Uruguay, who remain without Luis Suarez as he continues to serve a competitive international ban for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup last year.