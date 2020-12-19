Celtic frustrate Chiefs in Soweto

Kaizer Chiefs extended their winless run in the DStv Premiership to six games after playing out to a 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Gavin Hunt made two changes from their defeat to SuperSport United as Daniel Akpeyi came in to replace Itumeleng Khune, while Ramahlwe Mphahlele was brought in for Philani Zulu, who is suspended for the clash.

Amakhosi got off to the perfect start and broke the deadlock in the eighth minute when Anthony Akumu’s header found the net from a Khama Billiat corner.

Siyabonga Ngezana should’ve doubled his sides lead in the 14th minute but blazed his effort wide of goal after receiving a cross from Billiat.

Billiat had a chance of his own eight minutes later but his curling effort narrowly missed the top corner.

Jackson Mabokgwane came to his sides rescue nine minutes before the break when he made a great save to deny Njabulo Blom’s strike.

The game went into the half time break at 1-0 in favour of Amakhosi.

Chiefs showed their intent early in the second half as Billiat nearly found the net but his final touch let him down as the ball went out of play.

Amakhosi kept on attacking and came close again in the 59th minute but Leonardo Castro’s effort sailed inches wide of the target.

Hunt made his first change of the game seven minutes later when Bernard Parker came on to replace Ngcobo.

The visitors then levelled matters in the 67th minute when Tumelo Mangweni found the back of the net with a superb volley.

The home side opted to make their second substitution in the 73rd minute as Dumisani Zuma was brought on for Castro.

Menzi Ndwandwe had a chance to put the game to bed in the last 10 minutes but saw his low strike from inside the box saved by Akpeyi.

Nether side were able to score the winning goal as they were forced to share the spoils at the FNB Stadium.