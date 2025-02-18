How to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic: Live stream and TV details for Champions League play-off

Celtic will have to keep the likes of Harry Kane and Leroy Sane quiet if they're to stand any chance of progressing through to the next round

Watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic on Tuesday 18 February for the second of two meetings between these two sides, to determine who will advance into the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Given that Die Roten entered the first leg as clear favourites — as they do almost everywhere they go with a front four of Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Harry Kane — the Bhoys should feel buoyed by the fact that they managed to hold the six-time European champions to just a goal advantage heading into this second leg.

Bayern will begin the game favourites again, but if Celtic can nick an early goal, then it could be anyone's game. This is the same Celtic that beat a Lionel Messi-led Barcelona side in Glasgow just over ten years ago, don't forget. They are no strangers to a European upset.

You won't want to miss this one. Below is your complete guide on how to watch Bayern vs Celtic live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Bayern Munich vs Celtic Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

• Bayern Munich vs Celtic Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• Bayern Munich vs Celtic Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

• Bayern Munich vs Celtic TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic live on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage begins at 6.30pm GMT,

Subscriptions for Amazon Prime Video cost £5.99 a month, or you can get it as part of the full Prime membership package at £8.99 as standard.

If you're new to the service, you can get a free 30-day free trial, so you could technically the Bayern vs Celtic stream for free.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Bayern Munich vs Celtic, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Bayern Munich v Celtic elsewhere in the world

Watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic the US

Fans in the US can watch a Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League soccer are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on February 18.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic on Stan Sport, which has the rights to Champions League football down under.

You'll need the Stan Sport package ($15 a month) on top of a base Stan subscription ($12 a month), so a total of $27 a month.

Kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday, February 19.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic in New Zealand, courtesy of DAZN New Zealand.

Subscriptions start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game is scheduled at 9am NZDT on Wednesday, February 19.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic in Canada?

In Canada, there will be a Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream on DAZN. Subscriptions cost $34.99 a month.

► How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25