Celtic star Rogic out until April

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic has been ruled out for up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

The 24-year-old Australia international picked up the injury in the 2-1 Premiership win over Dundee on December 17.

Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Thursday that Rogic is unlikely to return until the middle of April following the procedure in London.

"It's a big disappointment as he's a player I was looking forward to seeing back playing with the team, but he'll be back for the end of the season," Rodgers said. "The disappointment is that he'll miss up to eight weeks.

"It's unfortunate as it came at the end of training at the same spot he had it before. His foot stuck in the ground and he did a full twist on it.

"It was either to go through the same procedure as before or an operation. So he went to London and had an operation and he's on his way recovering now."

Rogic is expected to miss at least Celtic's next eight matches, including the Old Firm derby against Rangers at Celtic Park on March 12.

He registered 10 goals and five assists in all competitions prior to sustaining the injury.