Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage

Championship pacesetters Wolves dropped points for the second consecutive game after Norwich City battled back from two down to draw 2-2, while second-placed Cardiff City took advantage of that result by beating Ipswich Town 1-0.

Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End on Saturday and they followed that up in even more disappointing fashion, as Norwich equalised in second-half stoppage time.

There was similar late jubilation for Derby County, who clinched a 2-2 draw at home to Leeds United in the dying stages.

And sixth-placed Bristol City dropped points for the fourth match in a row, as Fulham left Ashton Gate with a 1-1 draw.

WOLVES SLIP UP AGAIN

Having previously looked set to romp towards the Championship title, a little doubt is perhaps starting to set in as Wolves failed to win for a second game in a row.

Everything looked to be going well initially, with a Jamal Lewis own goal added to by Alfred N'Diaye's second in the 25th minute.

But Christoph Zimmermann pulled one back soon after and Norwich - who left things late in the 1-1 draw with rivals Ipswich last time out - ultimately rescued a point.

Nelson Oliveira secured a share of the spoils right at the end with a free-kick.

UNBELIEVABLE SCENES AS NELSON OLIVEIRA THUMPS HOME WITH THE FINAL KICK! Full-time: Wolves 2-2 City! February 21, 2018

CARDIFF CLOSE ON WOLVES

The gap at the top remains substantial, but Cardiff at least managed to cut it down to nine points with their slender win away to Ipswich.

The only goal of the game arrived 25 minutes from time, as Kenneth Zohore saw his volley miss before then poking home from close range.

Ipswich enjoyed some late pressure, but they were unable to restore parity and Cardiff subsequently moved on to 64 points, four clear of Aston Villa.

FULL TIME: 0-1 A huge three points away from home! February 21, 2018

DERBY RESCUE POINT AT THE DEATH

Pierre-Michel Lasogga set things on the right track for Leeds at Derby when opening the scoring in the 34th minute, but there was much more to come.

Andreas Weimann levelled on the stroke of half-time, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up to find the net.

Ezgjan Alioski's goal on the break seemed to have wrapped things up for Leeds 11 minutes from time.

But Kasey Palmer scored Derby's second equaliser in stoppage time and Leeds were forced to return to Yorkshire with a solitary point.