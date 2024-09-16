Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou under pressure following snap comment, following Arsenal defeat

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been warned that ‘the pressure is going to start to build’ on him following Sunday’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal.

A second-half Gabriel header meant that the Gunners left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with all three points, as a host of familiar failings again proved to be Spurs’ undoing. This time out, he upped the stakes, telling Sky Sports: "I'll correct myself - I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing's changed.

"I've said it now. I don't say things unless I believe them."

VIDEO Why Lee Carsley Might Fix England

This claim was quickly shot down in the Sky Sports studio by former Arsenal star and current Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Paul Merson.

“I like Ange, I like him, but I've got more chance of winning Strictly,” Merson said.

'No, I don't see it at the moment. There's not a lot wrong but you look where they are and where Newcastle are. Tottenham have probably been playing better than them over the first three games and Newcastle have more points than them.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“If they get top four - brilliant. Honestly that would be amazing but 100 per cent, it would be amazing but they'll need to get Solanke to get 20-odd goals and they can only get 20-odd goals if the crossing improves.

“’If the crossing don't improve, you can put Haaland up there and it wouldn't improve.”

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs’ set-piece weakness was highlighted by former England defender Matt Upson on Radio 5 Live, who believes the pressure could soon build on the Australian.

"Tottenham are so susceptible defensively that it's a real problem. They are not being clinical enough either which is what the real hammer blow is.

"If you're going to be that offensive and that open and free, you've got to bang the ball in the back of the net and they're not doing that. The pressure is going to start to build a bit on the manager."

Tottenham fans have had their say

Plenty of Spurs fans took to social media following the match and while most were supportive of the Australian, who led the team to a fifth-placed Premier League finish last season, a minority were beginning to ask questions over the direction of the club.

“Do Spurs fans want to jump aboard the manager merry-go-round or do we have the patience to back the manager and back the journey?”, one fan posted on X. “Arteta finished 8th in his first two seasons. Trust the process. Back Ange.“

But patience was beginning to wear thin with other supporters.

“I’m not pushing Ange out yet 1 no idea who to recruit,” another posted on X. “Where do you draw the line though? How many more games do we need to lose? How many set pieces conceded, lack of chances created, bad recruitment? Lose next 5?”

Next up for Spurs is a League Cup trip to Coventry on Wednesday evening, before they host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

More Tottenham stories

'Some players fighting relegation were on more than us: it wasn't right': Tottenham players were 'laughed at' by England team-mates - over how LITTLE they were paid

Tottenham tipped to make shock managerial appointment, as pressure builds on Ange Postecoglou

"If I do regret anything, it's that..." – David Bentley reveals the only thing he wished he'd done differently during his playing career