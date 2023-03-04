Chelsea boss Graham Potter concedes job is in danger but 'feels support of everyone'

Graham Potter is well aware that recent results mean his position as Chelsea (opens in new tab) head coach is at real risk, but he has insisted that he maintains the full support of his players.

The Blues host Leeds (opens in new tab) on Saturday in a game which could well be make or break for Potter, whose side have won just one of their last 11 matches in all competitions, scoring just one goal in their last six outings.

That rotten run of form has sparked an increasingly toxic atmosphere around Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea were roundly booed off the pitch following last month's 1-0 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Southampton (opens in new tab).

And in a truly sickening development, Potter revealed last week (opens in new tab) that he had received death threats against himself and his family.

Chelsea were desperately poor in losing 2-0 at Tottenham last time out (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

But the former Brighton boss has remained defiant – while acknowledging that his job is far from secure right now. Speaking ahead of the Leeds clash, he said (opens in new tab):

"When you are head coach and you start on this journey, you say, 'Well, if the results aren't good enough then you know your job is in peril'. That's the life we lead.

"I just have to accept that and do my best and try to improve the situation we are in until there is a point where we are not able to go forward. But that hasn't been the case and we keep fighting."

Potter admitted that his coaching hadn't had the impact he would have liked so far, but he has no doubt that the squad are right behind him. He added (opens in new tab):

"I feel the support of the players; I feel the support of everyone here. I understand the frustrations externally, but among the players, it is a desire for us all to do better and that is the pleasing thing. The results haven't been good, but we are still fighting for each other."