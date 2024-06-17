Chelsea: Brazilian wonderkid tells reporter he's moving to Blues, after being left out of club game

A Chelsea move for Brazilian youth international Pedro Lima is ‘almost done’, according to a journalist who claims to have spoken to the man himself on the subject – while he was left out for his club on Sunday in anticipation of a deal.

The 17-year-old right-back has been linked with both Chelsea and Strasbourg this summer after impressing for Brazil at the Under-17s World Cup last year and breaking into his second-tier club side, Sport Recife, as a first-team regular this season.

Brazilian journalist Alessandro Matias posted a picture of himself alongside Lima, saying he could not resist the urge to ask him about the progress of his touted move to Stamford Bridge. Lima reportedly replied: “It’s almost done, Alessandro!”

Pedro Lima left out ahead of expected Chelsea move

Pedro Lima looks Blues-bound (Image credit: Gabriel Machado/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Matias tagged @ChelseaFC alongside @SportRecife in his post, with no mention of Strasbourg – but the Recife themselves have not exactly made it a secret that Chelsea looks the more likely destination.

Manager Raphael Campos explained Lima’s omission against Mirassol on Sunday by telling Globo Esporte: “We do not feel comfortable sending the athlete to the field while negotiations are ongoing. If negotiations fall through, he will be available again.”

They add that a £6.3m transfer fee has been agreed between the two clubs with a further £2.5m in potential add-ons.

Lima himself has meanwhile agreed in principle to a four-year deal at Chelsea worth up to £8.5m, which works out just shy of £41,000 a week, since we for some reason still insist on reported player wages on a weekly basis.

