Chelsea: Brazilian wonderkid tells reporter he's moving to Blues, after being left out of club game

Chelsea negotiations are ongoing, after one Brazilian star was left out by his current club recently

A Chelsea move for Brazilian youth international Pedro Lima is ‘almost done’, according to a journalist who claims to have spoken to the man himself on the subject – while he was left out for his club on Sunday in anticipation of a deal.

The 17-year-old right-back has been linked with both Chelsea and Strasbourg this summer after impressing for Brazil at the Under-17s World Cup last year and breaking into his second-tier club side, Sport Recife, as a first-team regular this season.

