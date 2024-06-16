Chelsea defender 'open to Bayern Munich move' as Vincent Kompany plots surprise raid: report

Enzo Maresca may lose one of Chelsea's brightest players to Bayern Munich

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is reportedly open to joining Bayern Munich this summer amid concerns about his future at Stamford Bridge and purported interest from the Bundesliga club.

After enjoying a breakout campaign on loan at Brighton in the 2022-23 season, Colwill headed back to Chelsea, to serve under then-boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The youngster started in the first ten Premier League league games before injuries went on to hamper his season.

Euro 2024: All You Need To Know

There have been murmurs Colwill’s future at Chelsea may not be as simple as some would like to believe and now the Daily Mail have reported that Bayern are keen on bolstering their defence this summer, with new manager Vincent Kompany placing the 21-year-old on his shortlist.

Furthermore, Sky Sports Germany has suggested that Colwill is open to a move to Bayern this summer, with fellow compatriots Harry Kane and Eric Dier already at the Allianz Arena.

Colwill is one of several defensive targets earmarked by Manchester City legend Kompany, as well as Jonathan Tah, who has also been linked with a switch to Chelsea.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Blues are not willing to let Colwill go easily while Bayern are unwilling to meet the club's asking price at this stage.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is highly thought of by Vincent Kompany. (Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Colwill currently has five years remaining on his current deal with Chelsea, who also have an optional year they can activate on top of that.

Die Roten, who missed out of the Bundesliga title last season, are looking to overhaul the side, and have consequently listed six players as available to leave during the transfer window, including Matthijs De Ligt, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Noussair Mazraoui.

The club lost out on the German league title to Bayer Leverkusen and are now looking to bring in younger players under Kompany, following the exit of Thomas Tuchel, to bring back their dominance in the division.

More stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament