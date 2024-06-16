Chelsea defender 'open to Bayern Munich move' as Vincent Kompany plots surprise raid: report

By
published

Chelsea could lose one of their prized assets to Bayern Munich as new head coach Enzo Maresca braces for approach from the Bundelisga giants

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca ahead of a pre-season friendly with former club Leicester City in July 2023.
Enzo Maresca may lose one of Chelsea's brightest players to Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is reportedly open to joining Bayern Munich this summer amid concerns about his future at Stamford Bridge and purported interest from the Bundesliga club.

After enjoying a breakout campaign on loan at Brighton in the 2022-23 season, Colwill headed back to Chelsea, to serve under then-boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.