Newcastle 'begin talks' with former Chelsea defender as Eddie Howe continues to bolster Magpies’ back line: report

Newcastle United have began discussions with Fikayo Tomori’s representatives over a possible move, a new report has disclosed.

The Magpies are looking to bolster their defence following the long–tern absences of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, who may not be back in action until next year.

Now a report from Football Insider states that officials at St James’ Park are eager to gauge the England international’s interest in returning to the Premier League for the upcoming season.

Fikayo Tomori is a regular starter for AC Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tomori has spent the last three years at AC Milan, having transferred from Chelsea in 2021 for £25 million, while his contract with the Italian club ends in 2027.

Newcastle will finalise their deal for Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth once the versatile defender’s contract expires at the end of this month, but will still look to sign another centre-back to strengthen their squad - with the 26-year-old Tomori believed to be a perfect suit.

Tomori has been a regular starter for AC Milan, securing regular first-team action since his move. He played a key role in their Serie A win in the 2021-22 season and has made 142 appearances for the club overall. Last season, he featured in 32 out of 35 matches and even played the full 90 minutes in both of Milan’s Champions League fixtures against Newcastle.

Despite starting in an England friendly against Australia last October, Tomori was not selected by Gareth Southgate for this summer’s Euro 2024.

It’s not the first time that the player has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with links previously to Manchester United and former club Chelsea emerging last year.

Lloyd Kelly joined Newcastle from Bournemouth (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Indeed, the club’s first through the door of the window was Kelly, who made 23 Premier League appearances last season as Bournemouth landed in 12th with their highest top-flight points tally.

