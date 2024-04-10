Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly is 'running the club into the ground', says former star

By Joe Mewis
published

A former Chelsea player has torn into chairman Todd Boehly over his shocking decision-making in charge at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly
Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly (Image credit: Getty)

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has pulled no punches with a scathing verdict on Todd Boehly and the current regime at Stamford Bridge. 

The Blues are on track for another mid-table finish, sitting ninth in the Premier League following last season’s 12th-place finish. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1