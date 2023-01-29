Chelsea confirm signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon in seventh January deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of 19-year-old right-back Malo Gusto from Lyon.

The Blues announced the arrival of the French defender on Sunday on a seven-year contract, continuing their recent trend of handing long-term deals to their new recruits.

It is their seventh signing of the January transfer window, although Chelsea fans will have to wait to see him in action for their team as he remains on loan with Lyon until the end of the season.

"I'm a fast player, a crosser, and box to box," the player said. "I chose Chelsea because it's a very big club and I like the project."

The fee, which is thought to be in the region of £35 million, means the Blues have spent close to £200m in the January window following the arrival of new owner Todd Boehly last year.

Malo Gusto follows the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos as Chelsea reshape their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

